Texas A&M men’s rugby will host the University of Texas on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Penberthy Field in College Station.
After a tight weekend battle against Houston TX Rugby, a feeder team for pro team Houston Sabercats Major League Rugy, Aggie rugby is looking to dominate the Longhorns in Saturday’s game. Despite the loss, players said the experience has prepared them to take on UT.
The Houston match was a tight battle that A&M lost by one try, which would have netted five points plus two on a successful conversion. The final score was 19-26 in favor of Houston at the Nov. 6 weekend match.
The absence of a few starters due to injuries was a factor in the loss, junior Elias Young said.
“We fought hard, and played our best game this season,” Young said. “We had a few injured starters who couldn’t play that game. If they were playing, it could have very well gone in our favor.”
Despite the loss, Young said the hard work from the game has really set the tone for the rest of the season. Young said they hope to gain a stronger standing in their conference and put a high score on the board in this weekend’s game.
“We know we have each other’s backs when it comes time to battle,” Young said.
The Aggies lost a lot of seniors this year, but many younger players have stepped up to claim their roles as leaders for this team on their 23-man roster, head coach James Lowrey said.
“They’re very young; we’re very underclassmen heavy,” Lowrey said, but he wants to finish off this season with a win against rival UT followed by Baylor.
In rugby, points are scored in three different ways, including a try, in which the team grounds the ball in the goal for five points, according to Field Guide to Covering Sports . A conversion kick can be completed for two points following a try. Teams can score three points off a penalty kick or drop kick. Rugby players are only allowed to pass the ball backwards, and if tackled, the player must release the ball for others to pick up.
The team does a lot off the field to solidify their chemistry as a team, Young said.
“The rivalry is just as important to us as it is in football,” Young said. “We always kick it up a notch and play our best game against UT and prove we are the better university.”
Lowrey said the players are young and have a lot of courage to attack and be fearless with the ball. They just need to enhance in every area of the team, he said.
“We had a bit of power in the back line last year, and when they graduated we gained more speed and now we’ve gained more size in the forward pack,” Lowrey said.
Lowrey said the athletes are improving every week and look to create more balance moving into the spring.
For more information on the Saturday match, follow @AggieRugbyFC
