The Aggies marched to Las Vegas on Feb. 26 to play in the Southern Highlands Collegiate.
Texas A&M was looking for a big win at the tournament this week against rivals such as Texas and Florida, but the maroon and white finished just 4-under-par for the whole tournament.
The first round was a rough battle for the Aggies, as they ended with a score of 287. Fifth-year Sam Bennett finished 3-over-par in round one with a frustrating double bogey on the 18th hole. Bennett had the worst score for the entire team in the first round, but he was able to stay in the middle of the pack for the rest of the tournament.
Senior William Paysse from Belton, Texas, put on a show in this tournament and was tied third overall in regards to individual score with a 9-under-par performance. This was one of his personal best performances in his college career, but sadly, Paysse’s hard work did not push the Aggies onto the podium.
Texas A&M has had a tremendous streak,with placing inside the top nine teams in the last five tournaments and winning two of them. Ironically, this streak came to an end in the same city as many who travel to try their luck.
The Aggies will fly to the home of the Ragin Cajuns in Lafayette, La., on March 13, to play in the Louisiana Classic.
