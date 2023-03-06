Texas A&M men’s club soccer lost 2-1 to the University of Texas in the first game of the spring season on March 3 at the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex Fields.
After its first official game against the University of Texas Dallas was canceled the week prior, the team is trying out new skills to build up its chemistry on the field, team match coordinator and communication junior Kian Khalilian said.
Mechanical engineering senior Sebastian Blass scored the team’s only goal in a penalty kick resulting in a score of 2-1. During the game, the team worked together to move the ball down the field through their fast paced passing.
The Aggie Men’s soccer ended the regular 2022 fall season with 5 wins and 2 ties, ending on a tie against the University of Texas on Oct. 14, 2022, according to tamuclubsoccer.com. The spring season allowed the team to try new skills and build up their chemistry on the field, Khalilian said.
Several fans lined the sidelines and filled the bleachers leading Aggie yells typically led by yell leaders to cheer on the Aggies against the Longhorns. The energy of the fans elevated the energy of the game and made it more fun, mechanical engineering sophomore Tommy Cabrales said.
“UT is definitely the biggest showing we have,” Cabrales said. “When you mess up there are still people here rooting for you and then when you do something good you feel even better.”
UT has been a challenging team to beat in the past, Khalilian said.
“I feel like we brought the energy; we tried to play up to their level, but it didn’t come out in the end,” accounting sophomore Sebastian Jaramillo said. “I feel like if we keep playing like this and working like this, then we’re for sure going to get it next time.”
Now that the team has played their first game of the season, the team is able to know what areas to improve upon for the rest of the season, like organizational skills, Cabrales said.
“We need to work on how we actually lined up and how we actually moved the ball together,”
Cabrales said.
The team will play on March 22 against All-ARMY at Penberthy Rec Sports fields. Follow the team @tamumenssoccer on Instagram.
Riley Ballard is a communication sophomore and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
