Eleven games in, Texas A&M has found its strengths, weaknesses and identity in 2021.
With only two games remaining until Southeastern Conference play, A&M men’s basketball advanced its record to 9-2 against Northwestern State on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The Aggies’ starting lineup had one change. Sophomore guard Hassan Diara started for junior guard Andre Gordon, who is out due to back spasms.
The matchup began with a 5-0 run by the Aggies. Sophomore forward Henry Coleman III and senior forward Ethan Henderson combined to put the first five points on the board and spark A&M’s momentum.
Offensive and defensive pressure by Coleman advanced the Aggies’ lead to 25-13 and resulted in a four-minute scoring drought for the Demons.
Continuing to up the score to 30-17, freshman guard Manny Obaseki sank a 3-pointer with 4:55 remaining in the first half. A pair of layups from sophomore guard Marcus Williams and two free throws from graduate guard Quenton Jackson concluded the first half, 36-25.
The matchup resumed with a 3-pointer from Diara. Following that, Diara stole the ball and placed it into the hands of junior guard Tyrece Radford to lay it up on a fast break. Radford said getting turnovers is exciting for the team, but they have to execute on offense as well.
“When we force turnovers on the defensive end, we can’t turn right back around and give the ball back to them,” Radford said. “It does bring a lot of joy to the team when we go out and make special plays, so we have to continue limiting our own turnovers to stay in a good spot offensively.”
With 16:30 left to play, Obaseki drained a 3-pointer to drive the score up to 51-33. The Demons responded with a 6-point scoring streak.
Northwestern State continued to fight back. Two jumpers and a 3-pointer from the Demons decreased the score gap to 61-53; however, the Aggies kept a poised composure and closed it out 80-61.
Obaseki led the Aggies throughout the night with 19 points and nine rebounds, both career-high stats for the freshman. He said consistency has been the key to his recent success.
“Consistency is really important,” Obaseki said. “I continued to work and continue to get in the gym to work on everything. I do my best not to get too high or too low and play hard every day in practice. It is important to put in extra work even when nobody else does, and that helps me prepare for the game.”
The Aggies shot 23% from the 3-point line, grabbed 39 rebounds and never trailed in the game. A&M coach Buzz Williams said he wished the team would have brought the same amount of energy as it did against Oregon State.
“We are thankful to be 9-2,” coach Williams said. “I don’t think we played with as much effort, energy or spirit as we did in Corvallis, Ore. This is always a hard game to play because everyone is ready to see Santa Claus, but there were some good things. We just were not as consistent as a coach would want.”
The Aggies will resume play back in Reed Arena against Dallas Christian on Dec. 27. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
