The SEC has revealed its conference schedule for the 2023-24 season.
The SEC schedule is here.— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) September 7, 2023
Times/TV to come.
🗓 https://t.co/OOsIyhJmoP
🎟 https://t.co/4Jz3eSVp0m pic.twitter.com/EbDcLztTe8
Texas A&M opens its conference slate with a matchup against LSU at Reed Arena on Jan. 6. That will be followed by a trip to Auburn on Jan. 9, before the Aggies host Kentucky on Jan. 13.
A two-game road stretch sees the Maroon and White taking trips to Fayetteville, Arkansas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face mirror opponents Arkansas and LSU on Jan. 16 and Jan. 20, respectively.
A&M then returns home for a three-game stretch at Reed Arena where the Aggies will host Missouri on Jan. 23, followed by Ole Miss and Florida on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.
A trip to Columbia, Missouri on Feb. 3 ends the second of the Aggies’ five conference home-and-home series, while A&M hosts their next mirror opponent in a clash against Tennessee on Feb. 10 before traveling to face Vanderbilt on Feb. 13.
The Maroon and White finish out February by hosting Arkansas on Feb. 20 and South Carolina on Feb. 28, with an away game in Knoxville in between to round out the Tennessee series on Feb. 24.
A&M’s March begins with a trip to Athens, Georgia to take on the Bulldogs on March 2 before their last game at Reed Arena against Mississippi State on March 6.
The Aggies’ regular season finale will be a March 9 trip to Oxford, Mississippi to face Ole Miss.
Times and television coverage details will be released at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.