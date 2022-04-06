“I don’t think we have the best players,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said following the 56-55 win against Florida on Feb. 15. “That is because the head coach is not a good recruiter.”
Based on the 2022 rankings of best recruiting schools, A&M men’s basketball ranks 84th in the nation. So, in some cases, what coach Williams said is factual in some measure.
However, after a long postseason run, finishing the season 27-13 and having most of the same team returning for next season, the Aggies seem to be in good shape.
As of right now, A&M basketball has four combined recruits and transfers joining in the fall. Here’s a look at who will be joining this squad for the 2022-23 season:
Solomon Washington — New Orleans, George Washington Carver High School
This A&M basketball signee is a perfect fit for coach Williams’ turnover-reliant scheme.
The 6-foot-6 small forward out of New Orleans is the No. 1 out-of-state player and was named the 2022 Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year.
Projected as a Power-Five school starter by 247Sports, Washington is a dominant, 190-pound defensive hustler who averaged 11.1 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.4 steals per game in his last season, helping to bring his team to an LHSAA 4A State Championship.
Washington had offers from four other schools in his home state including the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, McNeese State, Southern University and the University of New Orleans.
The 3-star athlete ranks 39th in the nation at his position and 155th nationally as a player, based on 247Sports composite rankings. The only crack in his game is his inability to shoot behind the arc. Other than that, he is labeled as a powerful interior finisher with an explosive first step who loves attacking the rim.
With his dominant shot-blocking and rebound capabilities, Washington will fit in just fine with coach Williams’ game plan.
Eric Pratt — Lakeworth, Fla., Seward County Community College
This junior college transfer has an arsenal of skills that will be a major asset to the maroon and white offense.
For starters, this 6-foot-5 guard has extraordinary ball control with the ability to create space off an opposing defender with just one step back and has a quick first step to beat just about any defender to the rim.
All Pratt needs is an inch of open space to make a 3-pointer. He can shoot from any distance, from any spot in the gym and his quick release makes it difficult for opposing defenders to block his shot.
In the 18 games he played for the Spartans, Pratt averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. In the 17 conference games he played, he averaged 49.1% from behind the arc, which is a statistic uncommon at any level of basketball.
The Florida native will be a solid scoring addition for the Aggies and will be another key shooter behind freshman guard Wade Taylor IV, junior guard Tyrece Radford and sophomore guard Hayden Hefner that opposing teams will need to watch out for.
Jordan Williams — Houston, Second Baptist High School
A football player turned hooper, this 6-foot-3 point guard grew up in a family raised on the gridiron by retired NFL player Jermaine Williams with brother LSU junior running back Josh Williams.
Jordan is joining up with an old friend, football and basketball recruit Chris Marshall, in College Station, who both played on the same AAU team Mo Williams Blue Chips.
The 3-star ranked guard, according to 247Sports, has good court vision, a quick first step and is as tough as nails. Jordan is a 2019 TAPPS DII State Champion and MVP. By the end of 2021, he had 17 offers, including Michigan State, Baylor and Purdue.
A point guard as strong as Jordan who can shoot the 3-point well is uncommon at the collegiate level and will be a valuable asset to the maroon and white squad.
Chris Marshall — Houston, Fort Bend Marshall High School
On Nov. 6, 2021, A&M had the No. 3 receiver in the country sign his letter of commitment to its football program — and the basketball program, as well.
From catching a touchdown pass to dunking a basketball, the two-sport athlete can do it all.
According to Max Preps statistics, Marshall helped his team to a 28-3 record — 16-0 in conference — and averaged 21.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
The 6-foot-3 forward can elevate with anyone in the gym and will be an issue for opposing players who plan on standing under the rim with Marshall driving to the paint.
As for rankings, A&M is at the bottom of the list in recruits. When taking a deeper look at the guys they do have, they fit in perfectly with coach Williams’ scheme and add more depth to this already experienced A&M team.
