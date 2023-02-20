In the latest release of the Associated Press Top 25, Texas A&M men’s basketball was ranked at No. 25 following wins against Arkansas and Missouri.
The Aggies have been off to a terrific start in SEC play, garnering a record of 12-2, marking A&M’s best start to conference play in team history.
Since being knocked out of the No. 24 spot after week 2, the team has bounced back in tremendous fashion. They’ve swept the season series against the likes of LSU, Florida, Missouri and Auburn.
In the team’s latest win against Missouri, the maroon and white solidified themselves as a Top 25 team, holding off a late comeback by the Tigers and extending the Aggies’ win streak to five games.
The win helped A&M remain in second place in the SEC as it looks to continue its streak as it welcomes No. 11 Tennessee to Reed Arena tomorrow, Feb. 21. Led by the latest SEC Player of the Week, sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV, this matchup against the Volunteers will be a great test for the newly-ranked Aggies.
