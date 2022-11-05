Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against the University of Florida. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and can be found here when available.
For the fourth game in a row, Texas A&M football has dropped a game to SEC competition, falling to 3-6 on the year and 1-5 in conference play.
The Aggies struggled to stop Florida’s running game, allowing 292 yards on the ground and losing 41-24. The Gators’ sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson’s big second half saw him end with 279 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns. Junior running back Devon Achane had a hat trick of touchdowns in the first half for the Aggies, but it was not enough to get the job done.
A&M will be back on the road next week as they face Auburn in Auburn, Ala., as the Aggies look for their second SEC win of the season
Box score:
Haynes King: 23/45 — 279 yards passing — 1 TD
Devon Achane: 16 carries — 122 yards rushing — 3 total TDs
Moose Muhammad III: 7 receptions — 99 yards
Evan Stewart: 8 receptions — 120 yards
Jacoby Mathews: 15 total tackles — 9 solo tackles — 2 pass breakups
