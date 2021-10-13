The A&M Ice Hockey team is looking to showcase a return to championship-style play against a familiar foe on the ice in College Station during a Friday and Saturday double match-up.
Currently 4-2 for the season, the maroon and white will host East Texas Baptist University on Oct. 15-16 at Spirit Ice Arena. The Tigers are 7-2 overall on the season, with a two-game winning streak. The Aggies are four-time West Regional qualifiers and the 2020 Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference champions, having knocked ETBU out in the shortened 2020 season. That didn’t hold after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted play and practice, and A&M lost against ETBU in September when they played in Shreveport, La.
The home team advantage will be key to the rematch, junior forward Daniel Dufresne said. Taking on any team at home is a huge advantage, and he said he is excited to get to battle against ETBU again.
“We know the job that we have to get done this weekend,” Dufresne said. “I feel a lot more confident coming into the games this weekend because we have a much better grasp of the skill level and play style of ETBU.”
The intensity and excitement will show the Aggies are better opponents than two weeks ago, Dufresne said, especially when the 12th Man comes out to support the team.
Student tickets are $10; general admission is $15. The games are open to the public, and the puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights. For more information, visit spiriticearena.com.
