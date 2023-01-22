No. 25 Texas A&M went into the Spirit Ice Arena in College Station ready to finish off TCU in the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Aggies backed up their 13-3 win from the previous night by defeating the Horned Frogs 12-7.
By the end of the first period, the Aggie’s finished with a 6-1 lead over the Horned Frogs.
Senior forwards Daniel Dufrense and Garrett Diskey and senior defenseman Bryce Hasley capped off the quarter with three-straight unanswered goals.
The Horned Frogs made it a game in the second by scoring five goals of their own within the period, but the Aggies made sure to score three to make the score 9-6 at the end of the second.
The third and final period started with a score from junior forward Robbie Sours that made the score 10-6 with 16:29 remaining in the game.
TCU could only put one in the third period, and the Aggies finished the game with another three goals.
The Aggies take on their biggest rival the University of Texas for another back-to-back the following weekend on Friday, Jan. 27, at Chaparral Ice in Austin and on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Spirit Ice Arena.
