Only 106 miles and two hours apart, two universities that have had nothing but old-fashioned resentment since they first played each other in football in 1894.
Texas A&M and the University of Texas’ rivalry has long since expanded beyond the gridiron. The latest installment of their “Lone Star showdown” is coming on the ice, as the Aggies take on the Longhorns on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28. The events will occur at Chaparral Ice Arena in Austin and Spirit Ice Arena in College Station, respectively.
Saturday is not only a game between two schools with no love lost, it is also senior night for the many soon-to-be graduates that suit up for A&M hockey.
“Texas is always a big game,” graduate defenseman Jacob Norwood said. “It’s senior night and some guys are going to be suiting up for one of their last home games of the year. It’ll be an emotional game, but the team is ready and we’re excited for a packed crowd.”
The Aggies stumbled down the stretch toward the end of the fall season, losing four of their last five, including being swept at home by East Texas Baptist to close out the season.
The Longhorns on the other hand won three of their last five to finish out fall, including their own sweep on the road in Stillwater, Okla. against Oklahoma State.
Since coming off of the winter break, both schools have been on opposite win-percentage trajectories.
A&M is currently 4-2 in the spring, with wins on the road against No. 8 University of Northern Colorado, No. 16 Colorado-Boulder and back-to-back wins this past weekend against in-state foe, TCU.
“I really think the break helped us,” Norwood said. “There were some frustrations in the team and some injuries so getting a break, having key players back in the lineup has definitely made a big impact.”
In the two games against TCU, the Aggies scored a combined 25 goals, and are averaging 7.2 goals per game in 2023.
“The team has had a really good last few weeks,” Norwood said. “After going to Colorado it definitely felt like we’ve settled into playing at the highest levels and I’m excited to see how we do against some of the higher-level Texas programs.”
Texas, on the other hand, is 2-3 this year, scoring only one goal in three games to start January against Arizona State, Northern Arizona and Grand Canyon University. Similarly to the Aggies, however, they are coming off of a two-game sweep of an in-state opponent in Baylor.
A&M has dominated the series against the Longhorns as of late, going 5-0 in its last five matchups dating back to last season.
“Our top lines are producing where they need to be and our power play has been finding success throughout the past few games,” Norwood said. “I would say going into these games, we are expecting t.u. to have a strong defense and the production of our top lines is going to be key to the success of the team.”
In only 24 hours, Spirit Ice Arena has sold out for A&M’s Saturday matchup against Texas. Spirit is still offering standing-room for Saturday’s game.
“The crowd is what separates us from every other program in Texas,” Norwood said. “The 12th Man has been a huge advantage all season. We expect big hits, tons of energy and a loud 12th Man giving the other team hell.”
Start time for the Friday, Jan. 27 game in Austin is 8 p.m., and the Saturday, Jan. 28, game in College Station at Spirit Ice Arena is set to start at 7:30 p.m.
