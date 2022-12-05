Texas A&M’s hockey team finished the fall semester with a 2-3 overtime loss to East Texas Baptist on Dec. 3rd.
The Aggies go into the break with a 9-6 record with their last four games being losses.
This matchup marked Game 2 of a back-to-back competition between the Aggies and the Tigers as the Fightin’ Farmers lost Game 1 to the Tigers 3-1 on Friday, Dec. 2nd. Both games were held at the Spirit Ice Arena in College Station.
After the first 20-minute mark, the Aggies had a 1-0 lead. They were able to follow that up with another score to make it 2-0.
With 20 minutes left, the game was tied 2-2 with the Tigers being able to come back and force overtime. The Tigers scored in sudden-death overtime to win the game as the Aggies couldn’t capitalize on their 2-0 lead.
The Aggies will start the winter semester slate of games with a match-up against the University of Colorado on Thursday, Jan. 11.
