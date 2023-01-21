Excitement filled Spirit Ice Arena in College Station as the No. 25 Texas A&M hockey team returned to play its first home game in over a month in the first game of a back-to-back matchup against TCU on Friday, Jan. 20.
The Aggies defeated the Horned Frogs 13-3 in a match in which the maroon and white put on a full display of dominance, improving their overall record to 12-8.
The A&M fans' cheers made the arena come to life as the Aggies made sure they were in for a show.
Senior forwards Ethan McDonald and Christian Spearman both scored within the first two minutes of the first period with goals at the 18:45 mark and 18:10 mark.
Following the two quick goals to start off the match, the Aggies went on to score five more straight goals to give them a commanding 7-0 lead over TCU by the end of the first period.
The second period of the game started with senior forward Matthew Perri, senior defenseman Cole McDowell and sophomore Evan McCuaig all striking within the first 10 minutes of the period to put A&M up 10-0. McCuaig struck first in the period where he scored his second goal of the game.
TCU made it on the board with two goals towards the end of the second period, but McDonald added on to the Aggies’ massive lead to make the score 11-2 at the end of the second period.
The third and final period of the game was where A&M put its foot on the brakes. The Aggies scored only two goals in this period, but they still only allowed one goal from the Horned Frogs.
McDonald scored his third goal of the game in this period, completing the hat trick.
A&M will go on to face the Horned Frogs again on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena.
