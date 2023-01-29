On Saturday, Jan. 29, the Spirit Ice Arena was packed with fans and students that came to enjoy Senior Night and watch one of the biggest rivalries in college sports go at it once again.
The sold-out arena was a site to see, fans were pumped up as they watched the Aggies take on their biggest rival in the final home game of the year.
The No. 21 Aggies would go on to defeat the Longhorns 5-1 after defeating them 3-2 the previous night, Friday, Jan. 28.
The first game of the back-to-back matchup, held at Chaparral Ice in Austin, was more of a defensive matchup that involved the Aggies coming back after being down 0-2 at the end of the first period.
Graduate defenseman Jacob Norwood scored first for the Aggies in the second period. The third period included back-to-back goals from freshman forwards Jacob Smith and Mason Burdett.
The Aggies prevented the Longhorns from scoring in the second and third periods even when UT removed its goalie from net. Senior goalie Jake Sirkis came through with two saves to finish the game.
In the second game of the back-to-back, the Aggies made sure to come out and take advantage of their home ice.
In the first period, senior forward Ethan McDonald scored first and was followed by freshman defenseman Evan McCuaig who scored with only 43 seconds left in the first.
The Longhorns scored first in the second period, but the Aggies answered with two more goals from Norwood and senior forward Daniel Dufresne that would make 4-1 at the end of the second.
In the third and final period of the game, the Aggies added one more to the count with a goal from junior forward Christian Spearman.
The Aggies will go on to play in the Texas Collegiate Hockey Conference Playoffs from Friday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 12.
