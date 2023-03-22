The Texas A&M Gymnastics Club will host the Texas Gymnastics Conference event at the Physical Education Activity Program building on March 25, beginning at 8 a.m.
The men’s NCAA and Level 9 levels are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m., along with the women’s Xcel Silver and Platinum levels. Thirteen teams, including the University of Texas at Austin and Baylor, will compete, according to the Texas Gymnastics Conference website. The team plans to showcase talent and routines before nationals, said kinesiology sophomore Alexander Castro Perez, who is also the team's public relations officer.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Gymnastics Club Competitions will be held March 29 through April 1 in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the team website. The A&M Gymnastics Club was founded in 1923, making it one of the oldest organizations at A&M, according to the website
Castro Perez said that the team is thriving this season and wants to "show off" at the home meet before hopefully bringing home a title.
"Right now, we have a little bit of a break, so we are hoping to get some upgrades in for events, get consistent and keep doing numbers on routines so we can show it off for our home game," Perez said.
Athletes to watch at the home event include team captain Joel Montgomery, sophomores Grace Hoelscher, Jules Savage and Emma Truty, and freshman Megan Rodriguez, Castro Perez said, who was a floor finalist at nationals in 2022.
"The team always has your back, no matter what," Perez said.
Castro Perez said the goal is for more Aggies to come to the home meet and see that A&M has a competitive club gymnastics team.
"The best way to support us is by following us on social media, attending the home meet at the PEAP, and really just getting the word out there because there are no Division I programs in Texas," Perez said. "I think the best way to push Texas gymnastics in the college setting is by going, supporting and spreading the word."
Natalie Guerra is a communication junior and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
