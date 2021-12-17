With the new transfer rules in place, the transfer portal is as busy as it's ever been.
Texas A&M, despite recruiting what is currently the best class in the nation, has picked up an experienced quarterback in the transfer portal as well, and it’s former LSU sophomore quarterback Max Johnson.
During his 2021 season, Johnson threw for 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2020, he started twice for the Tigers and competed in six games. He threw for 1,069 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. Johnson has three remaining years of eligibility.
Johnson’s last pass as an LSU Tiger was a 28-yard touchdown pass to beat the Aggies. Three weeks later, Johnson has joined the maroon and white.
Thankful! Let’s go! @AggieFootball @Hayesfawcett3 #GigEm #12thMan pic.twitter.com/VoLRUNnqfV— Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 17, 2021
Since redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada entered the transfer portal, Johnson will be the only player in the Aggie’s quarterback room with a year of experience as starting quarterback.
His brother Jake Johnson, the No. 1 tight end of the 2022 class, was a long-time LSU commit; however, he decommitted when Max Johnson entered the transfer portal on Dec 7. Jake Johnson then committed and signed with the Aggies on Early Signing Day.
It is safe to say football runs in the Johnson family. Max and Jake’s dad, Brad Johnson, was a ninth-round pick out of Florida State in the 1992 NFL Draft. He went on to play for 17 years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002.
Their uncle, Mark Richt, was the coach of the Georgia Bulldogs for 15 years and the Miami Hurricanes for three years.
With the addition of Max and Jake to the 2022 roster, next year will see the third set of brothers to ever play together at A&M. Tight end Martellus and defensive lineman Michael Bennett were the first brother duo at A&M from 2005-2007. Following them, offensive linemen Jake and Mike Matthews played together for two years in maroon and white.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.