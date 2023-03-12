For the first time since 2018, the No. 18 Texas A&M men’s basketball team is returning to the Big Stage.
The Aggies entered the tournament as a No. 7 seed in the Midwest region with a matchup against No. 10 seed Penn State, who lost in the Big 10 championship against No. 1 seed Purdue.
The game will take place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday, March 16.
A&M finishes the regular season and SEC Tournament with a 25-9 overall record and an 82-63 loss in the SEC Final to No. 1 seed Alabama.
In 2018 and 2016, A&M was able to advance all the way to the Sweet 16. This season marks coach Buzz Williams’ first NCAA Tournament appearance in the maroon and white.
For Williams, this will be his ninth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. His furthest run came in the 2012-13 season as the head coach of Marquette. In that tournament, he led the Golden Eagles all the way to the Elite Eight.
