As each day passes, the Aggies’ 2022 recruiting class is getting better and better.
On Monday, Dec. 6, defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas A&M.
According to 247 Sports, the 5-star out of Lakeland, Fla. is the No. 2 player in Florida and No. 10 in the nation. With Brownlow-Dindy’s commitment, A&M has now recruited three of the top 10 players in the Class of 2022.
Brownlow-Dindy committed to Oklahoma on Tuesday, Oct. 12, but Fisher and his team continued to pursue the 5-star. With OU’s recent coaching changes, former national championship winning OU head coach Bob Stoops visited Brownlow-Dindy on Thursday, Dec. 2. However, A&M took the opportunity to visit Brownlow-Dindy on Friday, Dec. 3.
That trip was well worth it because on Monday, Dec. 6, Brownlow-Dindy flipped his commitment from OU to A&M.
Brent Venables, previous defensive coordinator at OU and Clemson, was announced as the new Sooner head coach, however Brownlow-Dindy said that he liked being familiar with the coaches at A&M.
“In every single interview I’ve been doing the past two years, I’ve always talked about having relationships with the coaches.” Brownlow-Dindy told 247sports. “Basically, all the coaches I talked to left Oklahoma and it was even to the very end Texas A&M and Oklahoma, so with all the coaches I was familiar with and had a chance of leaving I knew Texas A&M would be right for me.”
The 5-star said this decision was very important for his family. His father, Terrance Brownlow-Dindy, accepted a job as the director of the Texas School of Preaching, and his family will be moving to College Station.
With Brownlow-Dindy’s commitment, A&M has moved up to the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation with 21 commitments.
