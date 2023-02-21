Texas A&M shot 32-under par in three rounds at the John Burns Intercollegiate that would secure its third place behind BYU and Arizona.
In the last tournament, the Aggies won first place ahead of Arizona, who got second, and BYU, who got fourth. The podium flipped during this tournament that was held in Lihue, Hawaii. The Aggies had a weak first-round start scoring a measly 286 and, combined with their second-round score of 279, it landed them firmly in fifth place.
In order for A&M to have a shot at the podium, something great needed to happen. A record needs to be broken and fifth year Sam Bennett stepped up and scored a 61 to break the record for the single-round Aggie record.
This record is a difficult one to break and an even more impressive feat when you look at the difficulty of the par-72, 7156-yard Ocean Course at Hokuala. The winds in Hawaii are notoriously wild and unpredictable which brings an impossibly difficult element to an already difficult gain, but Bennett tamed Hawaii and flew home with the best individual score in the tournament.
The next time the maroon and white will hit the greens will be on Feb. 26, at the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas, Nev.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.