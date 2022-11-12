Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against Auburn. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and can be found here when available.
Texas A&M football went back on the road to Auburn, Ala., to face its 3-6 partner, the Auburn Tigers, on Saturday, Nov. 12.
In a roller coaster ride of offensive and defensive struggles from the Aggies, and a swarm of turnovers from the Tigers, Auburn walked away with the 13-10 win over A&M under the leadership of interim head coach Carnell Williams.
The match moved the Aggies to 3-7, moving them out of bowl contention and officially securing an end to their season following their match against LSU on Nov. 26. The maroon and white struggled to overcome the absence of key players like junior running back Devon Achane and sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III.
Box score:
Conner Weigman: 14/36 — 121 yards passing — 1 TD
Amari Daniels: 11 carries — 83 yards rushing
Jalen Preston: 3 receptions — 43 yards — 1 TD
Devin Price: 2 receptions — 42 yards
Antonio Johnson: 10 total tackles — 8 solo tackles — 2 tackles for a loss
