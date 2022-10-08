Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against Alabama. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and will be linked here when available.
Texas A&M football traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 8 to face Alabama for its third conference game of the season.
The Aggies lost on the final play of the game, 2 yards short of upsetting Alabama for the second consecutive season. The Aggies fall to 3-3 on the season and Alabama stays perfect at 6-0.
Box score:
Haynes King: 25/47 — 253 yards passing — 2 TD — 1 INT
Devon Achane: 16 carries — 62 yards rushing — 4 catches — 5 yards receiving
Evan Stewart: 8 receptions — 106 yards
Demani Richardson: 12 total tackles — 10 solo tackles
Fadil Diggs: 6 total tackles — 2 sacks — 2 forced fumbles — 3 tackles for loss
