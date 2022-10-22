Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against South Carolina. A full recap will follow after the postgame press conference and will be linked here when available.
Texas A&M football sunk to 3-4 with a 30-24 loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia, S.C. The defeat serves as the Aggies’ third loss in a row and their first time falling to the Gamecocks.
Box score:
Haynes King: 17/32 — 178 yards passing — 1 TD — 1 INT
Conner Weigman: 8/15 — 91 yards
Devon Achane: 20 carries — 99 yards rushing — 1 TD — 7 catches — 57 receiving yards
Evan Stewart: 6 receptions — 87 receiving yards
Andre White Jr.: 6 total tackles — 4 solo tackles — 1 tackle for loss
Bryce Anderson: 3 total tackles — 2 tackles for loss — 1 forced fumble
