Texas A&M will not be going dancing this season.
On Sunday, March 13, the NCAA selection committee announced A&M men’s basketball will be left out of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Despite a 23-12 record and a deep SEC Tournament performance, it wasn’t enough. The Aggies were placed as “Replacement 4” of the “First Four Out.”
The “Last Four In” were 20-13 Indiana; 22-10 Notre Dame, which A&M beat 73-67; 18-13 Rutgers; and 25-8 Wyoming.
The Aggies now await a potential NIT selection at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
A&M was scheduled to host a media availability at 10 p.m. on Sunday, but it has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.