No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian rode to a commanding win over Lynchburg to cap off a two-win weekend.
An 8-2 jumping seat meet win over the Hornets followed up Friday’s victory over UT Martin to sweep the two-day event at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion in Martin, Tenn. It was the fourth straight win for A&M, giving the Aggies a 5-1, 2-0 SEC, record just under two months into the season.
A&M assistant coach Abby O’Mara said the team adapted well on the fly and was satisfied with the group’s performance. O’Mara is in her fifth year as a coach in the program.
“Overall, very happy with the girls' performance,” O’Mara said. “All unfamiliar horses, Fences and Flat, but I thought they did a great job just adjusting to these new mounts and really being competitive against Lynchburg.”
5th year jumping seat Caroline Dance took home Most Outstanding Performer, or MOP, for the second-straight meet after scoring an 89 to start off the Flat event. Senior jumping seat Nicole Leonard and sophomore jumping seat Maggie Nealon also beat their opponents in the Flat event to win 3-2 overall.
In the Fences event, A&M swept the Hornets with a few notable performances. Junior jumping seat Kaitlyn Lovingfoss also earned MOP honors with a score of 85, freshman jumping seat Brooke Brombach won in Fences with 82 and sophomore jumping seat Devon Thomas got her fifth straight win this year.
O’Mara said Thomas’ ability to take instruction and dedication in practice make her a great athlete and can allow her to improve as time goes on this season.
“Devon’s been awesome,” O’Mara said. “She is a very coachable athlete and very focused in practice. She has goals and really wants to meet them all. I’m really proud of her and excited to see how she keeps riding all semester.”
A&M will welcome the No. 2 Auburn Tigers to the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m., looking to get a second win over a top-five opponent this year.
