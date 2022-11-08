The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team will take on No. 4 Auburn on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Auburn University Equestrian Center in Alabama. This is the Aggies’ third SEC meet of the season.
Friday will be the 35th time the two teams have competed against each other. The Aggies have won six times against the Tigers, including once last season, according to 12thMan.com. The maroon and white are currently 3-2 for the season, while Auburn is 4-1.
The Aggies lost by a narrow margin to No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 22. Even though they lost, A&M earned its fifth consecutive win in Flat with a score of 3-2, according to 12thMan.com. The maroon and white also dominated in Reining with a score of 3-1.
Coach Tana McKay told 12thMan.com that the team fought hard.
“SEC road meets are always tough," McKay said. "I'm really proud of our girls and how they fought back in the second half.”
The competition begins at 3 p.m. in Auburn, Ala. For updates, follow the A&M equestrian team @AggieEquestrian on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit 12thMan.com for the full schedule and live stats.
Megan Wedhorn is a journalism sophomore and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
