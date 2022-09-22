The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team will open the fall season against No. 3 TCU on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Hildebrand Equine Center. The National Collegiate Equestrian Preseason Poll ranking was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
The first of six home meets this season, Friday will be the 17th time the two teams have competed with A&M, winning 13 of the competitions. The maroon and white have not competed against TCU since 2019, according to 12thMan.com. TCU opened its season with a 12-0 win against Tarleton State, the Horned Frog’s 11th back-to-back season-opening win, according to gofrogs.com.
A&M is coming off a 14-5 season, which included its 20th appearance in the NCEA Championship. TCU is coming off of a 12-7 season and ended ranked No. 4.
A&M returns with two All-Americans, Hanna Olaussen, Horsemanship, and Emmy-Lu Marsh, Reining, as well as 25 riders from last season. Ten of the 16 starters from last year's NCEA Championship run are back, including Olaussen, Cori Cansdale, Horsemanship, Ella Petak, Horsemanship, Marsh, Lisa Bricker, Reining, Keesa Luers, Reining, Haley Redifer, Jumping Seat, Morgan Rosia, Jumping Seat, Brooke Brombach, Jumping Seat, and Devon Thomas, Jumping Seat.
The meet begins at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The Hildebrand Equine Complex is located on F&B Road in College Station. Follow the A&M equestrian team @AggieEquestrian on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit 12thMan.com for the full schedule.
Megan Wedhorn is a journalism sophomore and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(0) comments
