Texas A&M equestrian looks to maintain its current perfect SEC record Friday against the defending national champions.
The Aggies will host the University of Georgia on Oct. 29 when No. 5 A&M attempts to rebound against the No. 2 Bulldogs following a tie-breaker loss to the team last season. The maroon and white is currently 1-0 in the SEC after its Oct. 22 victory over South Carolina. Georgia enters the matchup 0-1 in the conference.
Graduate student Marissa Harrell, who won in reining against Georgia at her last matchup, said she is looking forward to the rematch.
“I’m really excited to ride against them,” Harrell said. “It’s also our first home meet, so I’m really excited to see how our horses perform.”
The matchup against the Bulldogs will start at 9 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station. Admission to the meet is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.