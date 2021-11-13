No. 4 Texas A&M Equestrian continued its winning ways with a victory on the road against UT Martin.
With the win on Friday, Nov. 12, A&M improved to 4-1 on the season and is currently on a three-game winning streak. A&M managed to earn all five available points in Horsemanship in the victory.
A&M head coach Tana McKay said she was proud of the way her team adapted to the challenges of playing on the road.
“It was another away meet where we didn’t know any of the horses because we haven’t been here in quite a while," McKay said. “It’s different being on the road and not knowing any of them. I thought the girls did a really good job in making adjustments with some tricky horses.”
Senior Grace Boston picked up A&M’s first point in the meet with an 80-77 victory over Tyler Anderson in Fences. The Aggies picked up their second point when sophomore Devon Thomas won after UT Martin freshman Elizabeth Becker was disqualified. However, A&M ended up dropping Fences 3-2.
The Aggies got back on track and swept the Skyhawks 5-0 in Horsemanship. Junior Cori Cansdale won her first Most Outstanding Performer award of the season in the match with her 79-72 victory over UT Martin’s Kate Davis. The win meant the Aggies led 7-3 going into the break.
A&M continued its great form into the Flat, winning convincingly 4-1. 5th year senior Caroline Dance won MOP for the 12th time, adding to her existing school record, with her 82-78 victory over Anderson. The Aggies clinched the meet win with the Flat victory.
McKay said her team’s decisive victories over UT Martin in Horsemanship and Flat led to A&M getting the victory.
“The Horsemanship girls did a really great job for us, and the Flat team kind of sealed it up for us,” McKay said. “It was a challenging meet. We’ll get to the drawing board, learn from video reviews and make the necessary adjustments to get ready for a tough home meet against Auburn.”
As a consolation prize, the Skyhawks defeated A&M 4-1 in Reining. Junior Malena Lopez clinched A&M’s lone point with her 72.5-72 victory over Maggie Malone. Overall, A&M won 12-8 over UT Martin in the meet.
Next up for the Aggies is a meet against Lynchburg at the McWherter Agricultural Pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 13, set to start at 10 a.m.
