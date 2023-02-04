In a top-five matchup, the No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team took down No. 3 Auburn, 13-5, on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station.
The Aggies started off the competition with a 3-2 win during Flats as juniors Devon Thomas and Maggie Nealon, sophomore Rylee Shufelt and freshman Devan Thomas scoring points. The Reining event saw the Aggies and Tigers tie at 2 points as sophomore Lauren Hanson and junior Keesa Luers defeated their opponents with scores of 72.5 and 62.5, respectively.
After the half, the maroon and white added 3 more points during the Fences portion of the matchup. Graduate Haley Redifer finished with 92 points that garnered her a Most Outstanding Performer honor while sophomore Brooke Brombach and Devon Thomas also contributed to the score.
The day continued with the Aggies keeping the Tigers scoreless in the Horsemanship as they earned 4 points. Sophomore Hanna Olaussen’s 74.5-point performance earned her an MOP honor. In addition, sophomore Ellie Gerbrandt, junior Ella Petak and senior Cori Cansdale added points for A&M.
As A&M took down a higher ranked opponent, it showed the competitiveness of the team, head coach Tana McKay said.
"I can't ask for anything more,” McKay said. “These girls stepped it up. We always know Auburn is going to be such a tough competitor and they were, but to come out and be that dominating over them was a huge success. I'm proud for them. They deserve it. They worked hard for it and I hope they go celebrate."
The team still has work to do in order to prepare for A&M’s next opponent, McKay said.
"Going on the road at an SEC team is going to be tough,” McKay said. “Anytime you can have this momentum and feel good about what you do and all the hard work that you put into it after a short week and headed on the road is icing on the cake. South Carolina is on a role, so we can't get cocky. We still have to do our homework, but we're looking forward to it."
The Aggies will get back to work as they head to Blythewood, S.C. to take on No. 5 South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 1 p.m.
