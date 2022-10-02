The No. 3 Aggies notched two California road wins defeating No. 8 Fresno State 11-8 and UC Davis 14-5 on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively. The victories came after a narrow season-opener loss to TCU.
A&M had a rocky start at the beginning of the Sept. 30 meet at the Student Horse Center trailing by one at the break, but dominated the second half and won 7 of the 10 remaining points. Junior Devon H. Thomas earned the highest score in Fences (84) and Flat (90). Thomas also earned MOP in Fences. In Horsemanship, sophomore Ellie Gerbrandt had the highest score of 74.5. Gerbrandt also was named MOP of Horsemanship. In Reining, senior Emmy-Lu Marsh and graduate student Lisa Bricker both scored 75.5, the highest score for the Aggies at the Friday competition. The Aggies won Jumping Seat Flat 4-1 and Reining 3-2. They tied in Horsemanship 2-2 and lost in Fences 2-3.
At the Oct. 1 meet, the maroon & white started strong leading UC Davis 5-4 at the break at the UC Davis Equestrian Center. They ended Saturday strong by earning 9 of the 10 remaining points. This was the Aggies’ second time competing against UC Davis and their first time visiting UC Davis.
In Fences, freshman Alexa Leong scored an 87, the highest score for the Aggies and was named MOP of Fences. In Flat, freshman Devan M. Thomas scored an 80, the highest score for the maroon and white. In Horsemanship, senior Cori Cansdale and senior Alexis Robinson both scored a 74, the highest score for A&M. In Reining, Bricker had the highest score of 71.5 and was named MOP in Reining.
The Aggies crushed Reining with a score of 5-0. A&M also won Jumping Seat Flat 4-1 and Horsemanship 3-2. They tied UC Davis in Fences 2-2.
A&M coach Tana McKay told 12thMan.com that Saturday’s performance was a challenge.
"Another challenging day that brought out the best in our girls,” McKay told 12thMan.com. “This was our first time visiting UC Davis so we really did not know what to expect. Once again, our ladies rose to the occasion and had a stellar day. I'm very proud of them."
A&M will take on South Carolina Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station. For updates, follow the A&M equestrian team @AggieEquestrian on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit 12thMan.com for the full schedule.
Megan Wedhorn is a journalism sophomore and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
