In the final match of the SEC regular season, No. 2 Texas A&M defeated No. 32 Vanderbilt 4-1 on Sunday, April 16 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Currey Tennis Center.
A&M finishes the season with a 13-0 conference record and an overall mark of 25-1.
The maroon and white are coming off a 5-2 win over Kentucky on Friday, April 14, where A&M earned its second-straight SEC regular season championship.
A&M won the doubles matches 2-1 to start the day with a 1-0 lead over Vanderbilt, kicking off with sophomore Mary Stoiana and freshman Mia Kupres defeating sophomore Celia-Belle Mohr and sophomore Marcella Cruz 6-1 on court 2.
The Commodores followed that with a 6-4 win over the Aggies on court 3, where freshman Bridget Stammel and junior Anessa Lee defeated sophomore Gianna Pielet and freshman Daria Smetannikov in a close one.
To close out doubles, the Aggies came through, as graduates Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing just got by sophomore Anna Ross and junior Holly Staff with a 7-6 win.
With the victory, Goldsmith broke the A&M record for career doubles wins with 118. The previous record holder was Nicki Meecham, who held the record for 16 years.
Singles had the Aggies start off with two wins on courts 3 and 5 from Goldsmith and sophomore Jeanette Mireles to make it 3-0 for A&M. Goldsmith defeated Lee in a 7-5, 6-1 two set sweep on court 3, while Mireles beat sophomore Amy Stevens in a 6-2, 6-4 sweep.
Stoiana won the day for the Aggies on court one with a 7-5, 6-4 two set sweep over Mohr that put the Aggies up for good at 4-0.
The Commodores got themselves on the board with a win as Pielet lost to Cruz in a 4-6, 2-6 sweep.
On Court 4, Smetannikov and Staff went back and forth with scores of 6-2, 5-7 and 0-0 in an unfinished match.
Kupres started her match with a 1-6 loss in the first set of the match but came back to win 6-3 and a score of 3-2 on court 2 in an unfinished match.
With the win, A&M earned a double bye in the SEC Tournament and will play the winner of the Vanderbilt verus Alabama match on Friday, April 21.
