No. 23 Texas A&M softball continued the second game in its series against Missouri on Saturday, April 29, at Davis Diamond. The first game had been delayed in the sixth inning Friday due to thunderstorms. Despite the delay, A&M resumed play on Saturday, picking up a 6-2 victory over the Missouri Tigers.
The Aggies were off to a slow start Saturday, allowing eight runs on 10 total hits while only scoring one run themselves.
The first inning started off hot for the Tigers with a single shot up the middle from junior SS Jenna Laird followed by the first strikeout of the game from senior LHP Madison Preston. A double from sophomore C Juila Crenshaw pushed Laird home for the score to make it 1-0 Missouri.
The maroon and white attempted to respond in the bottom of the second with a single from sophomore SS Koko Wooley. However, after two flyouts from junior 1B Trinity Cannon and junior C Juila Cottrill, the Aggies were sent back to the field down by one going into the second inning.
Preston was heating up after throwing two back-to-back strikeouts in the top of the second.
Offensively, the Fightin' Farmers got to work with their bats with a single from senior RF Morgan Smith before the Tigers senior RHP Jordan Weber walked junior 3B Rylen Wiggins. Weber still took care of business, catching a liner by freshman DP Aiyana Coleman and delivering the ball for the double play to retire the Aggies.
Back on the offensive side, Missouri began the third with a bunt single from sophomore LF Maddie Snider before junior CF Alex Honnold was walked by Preston. Those two were brought home after an error in the outfield, putting Missouri up 3-0 in the top of the third.
Preston ended the inning by striking out junior 2B Maddie Gallagher, her sixth of the game.
Going into the bottom of the fifth, Wooley hit a single then advanced to third off a throwing error to first. Now in scoring position, freshman Amari Harper flied out to center field, giving Wooley the opportunity to trot home, putting the Aggies on the board late in the game.
Back on offense, Mizzou wasted little time finding the bases as Gallagher reached first on a fielder's choice and junior RF Payton Jackson was walked. Both batters were sent home after a double shot to center field from junior Riley Frizell, making the score 5-1 Missouri going into the bottom of the sixth.
The Aggies' hopes for a rally in the final inning were smothered in a late offensive push by the Tigers in which after they had scored off an RBI from Crenshaw. Mizzou then loaded the bases and sent two more batters home for the score with a double by Frizell. The game ended in an 8-1 A&M loss through seven innings.
“At some point we have got to grow up, put a team away and come out focused and ready to go for how many innings you're gonna play in a day, and we’re still not doing that consistently,” coach Trisha Ford said.
Next, A&M softball faces Missouri for the final game of the series on Sunday, April 30, at 5 p.m. at Davis Diamond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.