Texas A&M Cross Country began its 2023 season with a strong showing at the John McKenzie Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, Sept. 1.
The Aggies competed against five other teams on the AP Ranch Championships Cross Country Course at TCU, including the hosts, the Horned Frogs. The women’s race on the 5k course began at 7:45 a.m., while the men’s squad followed shortly after at 8:15 a.m.
As the sun began its ascent into the skyline, the races began with light wind and 77 F weather.
The women’s team took first place in their respective race, with six top-ten finishers and an overall score of 21, while TCU took second place with 44. The men’s team also took first place, achieving a perfect score with five Aggies having the top-five finishes.
The Aggies start the season on 🔝#GigEm | #AggieXC pic.twitter.com/mFPh7g9IOm— Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) September 1, 2023
On the women’s team, sophomore Kennady Fontenot and junior Maddie Livingston returned to action at the invitational after they both managed to achieve top-5 finishes at the NCAA Regional last year.
At the invitational, Livingston took second place, finishing in the highest spot for the A&M women’s squad with a time of 17:10.20. Senior Madison Brown followed closely behind in third place with a time of 17:16.70, and Fontenot finished in fourth at 17:20.60.
Freshmen runners Shewaye Johnson and Amanda Hogan, as well as sophomore Emma Little also finished in the top 10, helping the women’s team on its race to victory.
Among the men’s team was junior Jonathan Chung, who ran for the Maroon and White in the NCAA Championships last season, finishing in sixth place at the regional meet.
Chung finished first overall in the men’s race with a time of 14:50.70, followed closely behind by second-place finisher freshman Jack Johnston at 14:51.60. Freshman Aiden Gonzales-Rodiles, junior Joseph Benn and freshman Zack Munger also finished in the top-five, allowing the men’s team to leave the invitational with an overall score of 15.
The freshmen runners debuted with standout performances on the men's team, with three finishing amongst the top-five and three others — freshmen Hunter Jackson, Diego Heredia and Noah Willows — finishing in the top 20.
The Maroon and White’s first-place showing at the John McKinley Invitational provided the team with a solid foundation and the potential to build and gain momentum as the year progresses. Following Chung's appearance at the NCAA Championships last season, the team hopes to make its triumphant postseason return – a goal that begins with a first place debut.
The Aggies will return to action on Friday, Sept. 15 when they will host eight teams in the Texas A&M Invitational, held at the Watts Cross Country Course in College Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.