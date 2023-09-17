Another week, another high-scoring Texas A&M soccer game, as the Maroon and White produced 10 goals from seven different players in their 10-0 shutout against Texas Southern.
Early in the 4th minute, the Aggies struck first when senior midfielder Andersen Williams capitalized on a miscue by the Tigers defense and poked a shot to the bottom right corner of the net.
After earning a corner kick in the 9th minute, sophomore midfielder Georgia Leb placed the ball in the box for a one-touch header by junior midfielder Quinn Cornog, advancing the Maroon and White’s lead to 2-0.
Texas Southern’s defensive woes continued in the 18th minute, after the Tigers’ defense attempted to clear the ball after a turnover and accidentally scored on their own goalkeeper.
In the 33rd minute, junior forward Maile Hayes crossed the ball to junior midfielder Mia Pante for her first goal of the season, bringing the total to four unanswered goals in the first half by the Aggie offense.
Texas Southern began the second half with more defensive mistakes.Hayes was fouled by the graduate goalkeeper Jaidyn Christophe in the 47th minute, as they were both diving for the loose ball that followed a previous blocked shot.
Junior midfielder Carrisa Boeckmann then blasted the penalty kick past the goalkeeper for an upper 90 goal, her second of the year.
Boeckmann wasn’t finished orchestrating another offensive push, as she perfectly played the ball behind the line of defense for an easy run-on goal for Hayes. The play furthered the onslaught to 6-0 in the 69th minute.
The Maroon and White kept applying the pressure in the 75th minute, with the next score coming from a connection with sophomore forward Eloise Descheneaux to senior forward Jazmine Wilkinson for a top-shelf blast above the goalkeeper.
Soon after, another defensive mistake from the Tigers set up Leb for a free kick right outside the box, which was deflected and rebounded by freshman forward Taylor Jernigan for the put-back score in the 79th minute.
Jernigan was just getting started as she scored once again in the 84th minute, off the assist from Wilkinson, earning her second goal of the night.
“It was really fun for the whole team to get involved, there [were] a lot of assists and a lot of goals from a lot of players on the field,” Wilkinson said. “Everyone who came in, made an impact and it was just fun to play.”
Wilkinson wanted back in on the offensive action once more before the end of the game. Off an assist from Leb’s corner kick, Wilkinson rose above the Tiger defensive line. She scored a header into the back of the net for the 10th and final goal of the game in the 86th minute.
Next, A&M will travel to Starkville, Mississippi to face off against Mississippi State, at the MSU Soccer Field, on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re unbeaten now on a good stretch of games, and we’ve got some really big games coming up this week in the SEC, with Mississippi State at [Starkville], which is a really tough place to go,” Coach G Guerrieri said.
