Texas A&M volunteer assistant track coach Deon Lendore, Class of 2015 and former stand-out track athlete, died in an automobile accident while returning home from practice on Monday, Jan. 10.
Lendore ran for Texas A&M from 2012 to 2015. In 2014, he became the first and only male athlete to win The Bowerman for the Aggies. Lendore won multiple individual NCAA titles across both indoor and outdoor events.
The former student competed professionally for his native country of Trinidad and Tobago. Lendore was a recipient of a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics, serving as the anchor in the 4x400 meter relay. He competed in both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics as well as other indoor and outdoor competitions, across which he earned five world medals.
While competing and training professionally over the past two seasons, Lendore served as a volunteer assistant coach with the A&M track and field program. He died at age 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.