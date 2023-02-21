No. 16, Texas A&M Club Baseball will host unranked Texas Tech University in both Brenham and Bryan Feb. 25-26 making its return home after two weekends on the road.
The opening game of the series is scheduled to start Saturday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. in Brenham, and again Sunday at 10 a.m. at Bombers Field in Bryan. Entry to the games is free, team president and senior pitcher Tomas Romo said.
The Aggies will enter the series on a four-game win streak after a series win against University of North Texas on Feb. 4-5, causing the team to jump three ranks on the National Club Baseball Association Division I Poll. The advance comes as they entered conference play Feb. 18 against Stephen F. Austin State University.
The Aggies are seeking a comeback this season by setting their eyes on winning regionals and heading to the NCBA World Series after falling just shy of an appearance last season, senior shortstop and second baseman Brendan Dye said.
“Last year we finished 13th in the country,” graduate pitcher Tanner McDonald said. “And I think this team is a lot more well-rounded than the team last year.”
The team is encouraged when fans show their support by attending home games in person, Mcdonald said.
“Being the club team we don’t get a lot of turnout, but when we do we really appreciate it,” Mcdonald said. “If we could just have more student turnout that would be awesome.”
Romo said he is confident this team has the talent and skill to reign as back-to-back conference champions and potentially even the World Series thanks to new additions to the team and close relationships among the players
Dye said much of the team’s success on the field to the brotherly bonds that have been formed off the field.
“This is just our opportunity to come out here and have fun with the guys and play some serious baseball,” Dye said.
The Aggies are currently 4-1 for the 2022-23 season, according to ClubBaseball.org.
Schedule information and updates can be found on the Texas A&M Club Baseball team’s Instagram @TamuClubBaseball and on Twitter @AgsClubBaseball.
Meredith Gammon is a recreation, park and tourism sciences freshman and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.