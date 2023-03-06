The No. 13 Texas A&M Club Baseball team swept the unranked University of Texas at Austin on March 4-5 at home.
The Aggies wrapped up the weekend with a 4-2 win Sunday at Travis Field in Bryan. On Saturday, A&M won twice against UT, 6-5 and 5-3, both at home on Travis Field. The Aggies had a slow start to the third game down by 2 at the top of the third. At the bottom of the fourth inning, the Aggies got on the board and continued to lead through the rest of the game.
Senior third baseman Brendan Dye said he was struggling at the start of the game, but hitting the double to allow senior first baseman Seth Bauerschlag and David Villarreal to score made him feel good to help the team.
The game remained tied 2-2 after the top of the fifth. The bottom of the fifth was the inning the Aggies started to take control of the game. Bauerschlag hit a double allowing the Aggies to score, bringing the score to 3-2.
“We had good practices this week so we came out feeling ready,” sophomore starting pitcher James Sattler said. “Today we hit on the field in the morning; we felt pretty good going in.”
After the fifth inning, the Aggies bats were hitting and Texas could not keep up. Texas had an opportunity to score after the fifth inning having a player on third but could not bring him home due to a strikeout ending the inning.
“I got put in the moment and just made something happen,” Dye said.
At the end of the eighth inning, the scoreboard read 4-2 leaving Texas with one more opportunity to turn the game around. At the top of the ninth Texas got three outs but was unable to score giving the Aggies their third win of the weekend.
Sattler said it felt good to still be ranked No. 13, and he expects the ranking to improve.
“After this weekend we expect to go up,” Sattler added. “We’ve had two good series the past two weekends, so it feels good that our hard work is paying off.”
The Aggies are currently 7-2 for the 2022-23 season and 3-0 for conference games, according to ClubBaseball.org.
Details for their upcoming game against Texas State can be found on the Texas A&M Club Baseball team’s Instagram @TamuClubBaseball.
Bailey Brock is a recreation, park and tourism sciences senior and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
