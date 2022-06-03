The road to Omaha, Neb., goes through College Station.
In Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season with the Aggies, he coached the team to a 37-18 overall season, 19-11 record in the SEC and a first-place finish in the SEC West.
Now, the No. 5 Aggies are hosting their first regional tournament since 2016, and they have ended victorious, advancing to the super-regional tournament.
On Friday, June 3, No.1-seeded A&M hosted Game 1 of the College Station Regional against No. 4-seeded Oral Roberts University. The Golden Eagles ended their season 38-18, 17-7 in the Summit League Conference.
ORU and A&M have faced off eight times in both schools' careers. Before today’s game, the Aggies led the all-time series 5-3.
Schlossnagle’s ol’ reliable, junior righty Micah Dallas, was given the go-ahead to start Game 1 of the regional tournament against Oral Roberts.
Despite not having the most beautiful stat line, the transfer pitcher from Texas Tech allowed only one run on seven hits and did just enough to maintain the Aggies’ lead through the five innings he pitched.
The Golden Eagles recorded their first run of the game after a series of bunts in the top of the second inning, which gave them a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
The maroon and white bats decided to take a more aggressive approach in scoring runs with a double off the wall from junior right fielder Brett Minnich and a home run from junior center fielder Jordan Thompson to give the Aggies a 2-1 lead early in the game.
When the defense is playing sloppily, junior lefty Joseph “Moo” Menefee will play tailored on the mound. An error on a routine ground ball from sophomore second baseman Ryan Targac put a Golden Eagle runner on second and third with one out and the chance to regain the lead.
Menefee walked up to the mound after the error, retired the side with two straight strikeouts and walked back to the dugout with the lead still in the Aggies’ laps.
“Overall, [Menefee’s] stuff has taken a leap,” Schlossnagle said. “He is back to where he was a long time ago before his injuries. He’s in better shape and he’s pitching with confidence.”
In A&M’s 30 SEC games, junior designated hitter Austin Bost ranked second in the conference in batting average, hitting a .385, and first in hits with 45.
In the regional matchup, Bost added another hit to the stat book and four more RBIs after a sacrifice pop-fly sent sophomore first baseman Jack Moss home in the bottom of the fifth. A three-run homer from Bost in the bottom of the seventh gave A&M its largest lead of the game at 6-1.
“They brought in the righty and he threw some good pitches away and he brought that fastball inside,” Bost said. “I was able to pull my hands inside and put a good swing on it. Good things happen when you put good swings on it.”
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Moss fought back from being down two in the count and hit a two-RBI double, putting the cherry on top of a convincing victory in the first round of the regional tournament.
As a team, the Aggies accumulated 14 hits, eight RBIs and eight strikeouts in the 8-2 victory on June 3.
“What a place to come play,” Oral Roberts coach Ryan Folmer said. “I thought the atmosphere was special. That’s the first thing that stands out to you.”
With the Aggies' victory today, they will play the winner of No. 2-seeded TCU and No. 3-seeded Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday at 6 p.m. on the corner of Bush and Wellborn to continue the College Station Regional. Sophomore righty Nathan Dettmer is set to start on the mound on Saturday.
1 of 24
Photo by Robert O'Brien
The Aggies' starting lineup stands for the National Anthem prior to the start of their game against Oral Roberts in the first game of the College Station Regional at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
The Aggies defeated the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in the first game of the College Station Regional of the NCAA DI Baseball Championship tournament. The Aggies will play the winner of the game between TCU and Louisiana tomorrow afternoon.
1 of 24
Photo by Robert O'Brien
The Aggies' starting lineup stands for the National Anthem prior to the start of their game against Oral Roberts in the first game of the College Station Regional at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Sophomore 1B Jack Moss (9) warms up before the start of the Aggies' game against Oral Roberts at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior RHP Micah Dallas (34) throws a pitch from the mound at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior RHP Micah Dallas (34) catches a throw from junior 3B Trevor Werner (28) at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior RHP Micah Dallas (34) throws a pitch from the mound at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior 3B Trevor Werner (28) celebrates after hitting a double at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Sophomore 1B Jack Moss (9) is unable to reach the base to get Oral Roberts' CF Connor Beichler out at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior RHP Micah Dallas (34) throws a pitch from the mound at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior 3B Trevor Werner (28) throws to first for a double play after getting Oral Roberts' LF Joshua Cox (23) out at third at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior CF Jordan Thompson (31) hits a home run at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Oral Roberts' LF Joshua Cox (23) jumps in an effort to rob junior CF Jordan Thompson (31) of a home run at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Oral Roberts' LF Joshua Cox (23) jumps in an effort to rob junior CF Jordan Thompson (31) of a home run at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior CF Jordan Thompson (31) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior CF Jordan Thompson (31) removes his batting helmet after scoring a home run at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior CF Jordan Thompson (31) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a home run at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior CF Jordan Thompson (31) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a home run at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior RHP Micah Dallas (34) throws a pitch from the mound at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Sophomore LHP Will Johnston (15) returns to the bull pen in the bottom of the fifth inning at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Graduate LF Dylan Rock (27) runs to field a ball in the outfield at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior RF Brett Minnich (23) passes on a pitch at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior RF Brett Minnich (23) hits a foul ball at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
Junior RF Brett Minnich (23) hits a foul ball at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
A trio of Aggies celebrate their victory over Oral Roberts at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Photo by Robert O'Brien
A trio of Aggies celebrate their victory over Oral Roberts at Olsen Field on Friday, June 3, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.