The Texas A&M bowling club will host an in-club tournament on Friday, April 8, helping make up for a canceled championship event.
The team was frustrated after the Oklahoma event was not rescheduled, club President and senior Beau Kelly said. In its place, Kelly put together the club-member tournament at Grand Station Entertainment, scheduled for Friday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spectators are welcome, and tickets are not required to attend.
The goal is for the team to stay in a “tournament mindset,” Kelly said.
“It's been tournament by tournament; we have seen our total pin count go up, and for finals, I expected us to move up a couple places,” Kelly said. “We’ve been working on the process of ourselves through the year, and the final one, I kinda felt everything would click in.”
The event is important, senior Will Donovan said, since this is possibly his last season with the team.
“For me, I am a senior, and I will be graduating this December,” Donovan said. “So this could potentially be my last season because I'm not sure if I will be eligible to participate in the fall since I won't be there for a full year. It would be cool to have one last final event.”
For more information about the A&M bowling club, visit tamubowling.wixsite.com/tamubowling or find them on Instagram @TAMUBowling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.