Texas A&M baseball has made another big splash in the transfer portal, landing junior OF/ RHP Braden Montgomery from Stanford.
The Madison, Mississippi native was the No. 1 player in the portal and was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2022. He hit .336 last season with 17 homer runs and 61 RBI for the Cardinal.
Braden Montgomery smoked it!! 😱#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN+ / @StanfordBSB pic.twitter.com/xnY4KHXfBn— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 4, 2023
Montgomery also pitches, and despite his 12.21 ERA last season, controls a 95-97 mph fastball. He also went 2.1 innings in relief against the Aggies in the Stanford Regional, allowing one earned run with three strikeouts.
With Montgomery, A&M has added another dynamic piece to its transfer class and will be poised to make another run back to the College World Series in 2024.
