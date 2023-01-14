Texas A&M Track and Field competed in the Arkansas Invitational on Friday, Jan. 13, in Fayetteville, Ark.
The Aggies were consistent in the field as well as the track starting with sophomore Bára Sajdoková clearing 6-0/1.83m to win first place in women’s high jump. Sajdoková improved on her previously held A&M all time school record of sixth place.
Sophomore Maci Irons threw her personal best 46-9/14.25m and placed eighth in the women’s shot put. In the women’s long jump, sophomore Joniar Thomas cleared 19-11.5/6.08m to claim first place, and was joined by junior G’Auna Edwards on the podium with a jump of 19-8/5.99m taking third place.
In the men’s weight throwing competition sophomore Luke Barrett threw his personal best of 59-4/18.08m to take sixth overall while also moving up to the ninth spot on A&M’s all time list.
Senior Connor Schulman finished second in the men’s 60-meter hurdles final with a personal best time of 7.78, which improved from his previously standing at sixth place on the all time school list. Schulman also competed in the men’s 200-meter dash earning tenth place.
Meanwhile, in the women’s 60-meter hurdles freshman Jaiya Covington earned third place with a time of 8.38. Brenham alumni and current Aggie freshman Eric Hemphill placed fourth with a 33.77 time in the 300-meter dash in his first collegiate meet and freshman Demarco Escobar was close behind Hemphill with a time of 34.07 earning fifth place. In the women’s 300-meter dash, the podium was full of Aggies holding the top three spots as sophomore Kennedy Wade took first place with a time of 37.40 closely followed by senior Tierra Robinson-Jones with 37.53 and freshman Leeah Burr with 39.44. The Aggies swept in the 3,000-meter dash with senior Julia Abell earning first place with a time of 9.39 in the women’s and junior Chandon Chhikara earning first for the men with 8.13.
In the men’s 4x400-meter race, the Aggies took first place with a time of 3.07.98, the team consisted of sophomore Ashton Schwartzman, junior Omajuwa Etiwe, sophomore Auhmad Robinson and Hemphill. The B section for A&M that ran in the same event also placed third overall.
The Aggies finished strong with six victories in total and look forward to next week’s bout on Jan. 20 in Lubbock at the Red Raider Open.
