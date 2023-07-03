The Texas A&M men’s basketball team bolstered its roster for the 2023-24 season with a transfer portal addition that brings SEC experience, as Wildens Leveque will join the Aggies after a season at UMass and three years at South Carolina.
As a graduate transfer, Leveque will use his final season of athletic eligibility in College Station. The Massachusetts native is listed as a forward and a center with a 6-foot-10, 255-pound frame, providing a physical presence in the paint for the maroon and white, along with junior forwards Henry Coleman III, Julius Marble and Andersson Garcia.
Leveque began his college career with South Carolina in the 2019-20 campaign and played in 80 games over three years with the Gamecocks, starting 51 of them. He averaged 4.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game with the garnet and black, capped by 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds in 2021-22.
Leveque followed former South Carolina coach Frank Martin to Massachusetts, where he put up 5.5 points and grabbed 4.6 boards per game with the Minutemen last season. He shot at the highest percentage of his career at 75.6% while averaging one block a game.
Leveque joins guards Eli Lawrence of Middle Tennessee State and Jace Carter of Illinois-Chicago in heading to Aggieland as transfers. The trio will see its first action in an A&M uniform at the team’s Bahamas tour, with three games from August 7-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.