Growing up just across the train tracks from the opposing team, a young Texas A&M pitcher marked the end of a long journey and the beginning of his bright future on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Over a year ago, in January 2021, freshman pitcher Khristian Curtis began his rehabilitation following a repair to his ulnar collateral ligament, commonly associated with former MLB pitcher Tommy John. Curtis’ repair procedure was similar to Tommy John’s surgery but less severe. This ligament is located inside the elbow and can make the joint very difficult to move, let alone throw a baseball, when injured.
Week in and week out, the Groves native trained for his opportunity to prove why he should put on the maroon and white.
And at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, he stepped foot on the mound for the first time since his injury.
Texas A&M baseball secured its fourth victory of the season against Lamar University, 9-3, with the help of 12 hits featuring six doubles, one triple and a two-run shot over the tracks from sophomore second baseman Ryan Targac.
“I was really proud of the way we swung the bat tonight,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We had conversations right after batting practice, when the wind changed, about [how] the team that hits the ball low and keeps the ball out of the high air will be the team that wins tonight.”
Curtis shut out the Cardinals for four innings straight, giving up only three hits, had one strikeout for the first out of the game and struck a batter out looking in his last inning of the game.
“It felt really, really good getting back on the mound,” Curtis said. “Just have to capitalize on it every time I get out there. Keep building off of what I did today.”
Despite having only two strikeouts, he forced six groundouts and four flyouts. The Cardinals put six runners on-base in the first four innings. However, Curtis and the Aggies’ defense held them to zero runs.
“It feels good being able to control the run game,” Curtis said. “Like coach said, ‘You just got to focus on keeping the hitters and runners off-balance and keep filling up the strike zone.’”
This game marked Curtis’ first win of his career as an Aggie. Schlossnagle said Curtis pitched a good game, but room for improvement is still present.
“I thought he did a nice job,” Schlossnagle said. “He did a nice job for the most part of throwing strikes until the one inning, but he’s certainly going to have to be better. Land his breaking ball better, land his secondary pitch better, but he threw strikes.”
It was an eventful night for another Groves native, who graduated from the same alma mater as Curtis. Junior designated hitter Austin Bost went 3-5 from the box with two doubles, one triple and an RBI in the bottom of the first inning.
“Bost is obviously a proven hitter at this level,” Schlossnagle said. “Bost always uses the whole field when he hits, that is why he hits for a high batting average.”
A&M will host Penn for a three-game series starting on Friday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.