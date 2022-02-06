After winning two event titles on Feb. 4, Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams added four more titles on the next day to cap off a historic weekend at the Charlie Invitational.
A&M women’s 5,000-meter runners took control of their event on Day 1 by having two runners make the all-time list in their event, with two more runners finishing right behind them.
Senior Julia Black finished in first with a time of 16:45.10, making her the 11th fastest Aggie in school history. Right behind her was Senior Abbey Santoro, who finished second in the 5,000m with a time of 16:47.03, making her the 12th fastest in school history.
Day 2 had seven Aggies make the all-time list, six from running events and one in high jump.
Freshman Bára Sajdoková recorded a personal best 5-11.5/1.82m at the high jump event, placing her ninth in the Aggies' all-time list.
As for the running events, one of the Aggies who made the list has been seen running past athletes on a football field rather than a track. In his season debut, sophomore Devon Achane clocked in a 6.71 in the 60m to become the 11th fastest Aggie all-time to do so.
A&M coach Pat Henry said he was pleased with Achane’s performance in the 60m, despite struggling in the prelims, which occurred before the record-breaking time.
“To open the season running 6.71, that's getting after it,” Henry said. “Devon [Achane] did OK in the prelims, but he was last out of the blocks in the finals.”
In the other short-distance events, Junior Tierra Robinson-Jones recorded a 52.23 in the women’s 400m, ranking her seventh in the all-time list, and Freshman Bailey Goggans recorded a 2:08.72 in the women’s 800m, making her the 10th fastest Aggie to do so.
As for distance runners, 5th year Annie Fuller finished first in the mile, fourth all-time, with a time of 4:47.47. Freshman Gemma Goddard completed the women’s 3,000m at a personal best of 9:27.87, placing her fourth on the all-time list.
Henry said it’s good to see their younger and older runners set personal bests in their long-distance events.
“That shows some youth, which is a good thing,” Henry said. “I'm pleased with that kind of environment on our team.”
Last but not least, Senior Gavin Hoffpauir clocked in at 4:05.08 in the men’s mile run, making him the 10th fastest runner all-time in the event.
Half of the A&M track and field team will travel to Albuquerque, N.M., for the Don Kirby Elite Invitational on Feb. 11-12, while the other half — mid-distance and distance runners — travels to Nashville, Tenn., to compete at the Indoor Music City Challenge on Feb. 11-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.