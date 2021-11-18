Texas A&M football returns home for Senior Day to face Prairie View A&M in a non-conference matchup on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Here are four things to look for in the teams’ second face-off:
Disappointing offense
A&M’s hit-or-miss offense has been one of the storylines of its season. In their last two games, the Aggies have managed to score only two offensive touchdowns. In last week’s loss, they struggled to even put a full drive together.
A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said too many self-inflicted mistakes were the cause of the Aggies’ offensive woes.
“Offensively, [we] moved the ball, but then we would shoot ourselves in the foot with a penalty, missed block or dropped ball,” Fisher said. “Just little things, and all of a sudden, it was not there.”
If A&M wants to win its last two regular-season matchups and eventual bowl game, it must show more consistency on the offense. However, A&M has a great opportunity to get back on track against Prairie View.
Senior Day
Saturday is important for a number of players on the A&M roster for one reason: It is the last time senior players will play on Kyle Field. It is sure to be an emotional day for everyone involved.
Sophomore punter Nik Constantinou said the team is trying to have the seniors’ days of playing at Kyle Field end on a high note in front of the 12th Man.
“The seniors ... have played a massive role in the culture-building of this [team],” Constantinou said. “For us, it’s not only playing for them and making sure they have the best send-out possible, but also [doing so] in front of the 12th Man. I don’t think you could ask for anything better.”
Slow starts
A&M has a tendency to start slowly on both sides, especially when it is the more talented team.
In the first half of its last two games, A&M’s point differential has been a combined -12, with the offense only able to muster three total points. A&M can beat anybody, as seen on Oct. 9, but it can also lose games that should have been won convincingly.
A&M has an opportunity to use this game as a way to get back on track as it enters the final stretch of its season. Only time will tell if the Aggies are able to take advantage of it.
Pouncing Panthers
The Panthers boast a balanced offensive attack. They average 266 yards per game through the air and another 180 yards per game on the ground.
Prairie View’s graduate quarterback Jawon Pass has thrown 16 touchdowns to seven interceptions. In the running game, the Panthers utilize a committee, with six players holding at least 30 rushing attempts each.
However, A&M will be the best defense the Panthers face so far this season. Prairie View could have difficulty containing a maroon and white defensive line that has a tendency to take over the game.
Impressive win-loss record
Coming into its road game against A&M, Prairie View boasts an impressive win-loss record of 7-2. While they haven’t had the toughest opponents, the visitors have done a great job of scoring with the ball. They have scored at least 35 points in four of the nine games played.
Last week, the Panthers lost 31-29 to Alcorn State. Prairie View entered the fourth quarter down 31-16 and scored 13 unanswered points, but ultimately failed to complete the comeback victory that would have improved the team to 8-1 on the season.
Prairie View head coach Eric Dooley said the players have to get back to square one as they prepare for a trip to Kyle Field.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Dooley said after the loss. “We put ourselves in a hole [in the second quarter], and we had to fight back. We didn't close today out like we should have, so now we're just going back to the drawing board and make sure we're prepared for the next game.”
