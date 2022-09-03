With the 31-0 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats, there are five important things to note, what went well and what needs work to prepare for Appalachian State and the rest of the season.
1. The offensive core is comfortable
The match against the Bearkats not only solidified the flexibility of existing players senior wide receiver Ainias Smith and junior running back Devon Achane, but with the performance of freshmen wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and sophomore Yulkeith Brown, the Aggies have extended options when one stops working.
2. The defensive secondary still needs work
While the maroon and white managed to hold Sam Houston to a shutout, a closer look shows that Texas A&M’s defensive secondary still has some room to work. If the Aggies want to have a shot at defeating SEC giants like Alabama, the secondary is going to need to improve their pass coverage — and remember to turn their head.
3. The freshmen are performing
Following the build up surrounding the 2022 recruiting class, the freshmen Aggies entered the field ready to show that it wasn’t all just hype. Stewart alone captured five receptions for 57 yards. Finding a way to continue to utilize the new, unseen freshmen and up their performance capabilities on the other side of the ball will be key for A&M in future games.
4. The offensive line is a little scrambled, but has potential
Eyes were locked on the performance of the offensive line following the loss of major key players last season. The first half saw major struggles, with the Aggies having trouble getting Achane through the line of scrimmage in any direction. However, with no sacks in the game and a stronger second half that allowed for a successful run game, the offensive line has potential to become a driving force behind A&M.
5. The defensive line is steady
The standout stars of the 31-0 finish, A&M’s defense held up to expectations throughout all four quarters of the game. A shock-proof maroon and white defensive line halted any attempt for a Bearkat run game and limited them to 198 total yards of offense.
