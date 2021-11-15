Coming off a loss, Texas A&M football is focused on one task — bouncing back.
On Monday, Nov. 15, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and his No. 16 A&M Aggies met with the media to discuss the loss to Ole Miss and the Saturday, Nov. 20, out-of-conference matchup against Prairie View A&M.
Here’s what we learned:
2022 recruiting class: Another reason for Fisher to stay
Although Fisher has already denied LSU coaching rumors and stressed his love for A&M, a clear point was made at Monday’s press conference. When looking at the 2022 recruiting class, A&M is currently sitting at the No. 5 class in the nation according to 247 Sports. The class is shaping up to bring in dominant, athletic players who Fisher is excited to take under his wing. Fisher said it would not be smart of him to bring in great players and immediately take a new job where he would ultimately face his future prospects.
“We’re going to recruit an unbelievable class this year,” Fisher said. “I may be the dumbest guy on earth if I recruit all these guys to A&M, just to [leave] and play against them. We are building special things here. I love being right here.”
Reset mentality
With slim playoff hopes remaining, the Aggies look to finish their season out strong. A win over Prairie View A&M and LSU as well as a bowl game win could lead the Aggies to a 10-win season, which has not been done since 2012. The loss to Ole Miss may have ruined playoff dreams, but it did not destroy the team’s mentality. Junior defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal said the locker room is in high spirits, knowing the team can finish their season with three consecutive wins.
“It’s time to move on to the next,” Leal said. “We are ready to bounce back and come together stronger than ever.”
Team’s social media presence
In the 21st century, social media has become a prominent mode of communication and made it easy to share feelings with a click of a button. Coming off a loss, avoiding social media is crucial to rebuild confidence as a team. All season, Fisher has stressed the importance of avoiding social media. This mindset appears to have rubbed off on his players, and they have cut down their use of it. Junior wide receiver Ainias Smith said he has never been a big fan of social media and avoiding it helps him focus.
“[Ignoring social media] is definitely something that helps me lock in and really zone into what I have to do,” Smith said. “At the same time, it’s a blessing and a curse because nowadays you need social media … in general.”
Brotherhood
As the season comes to an end, one aspect of the team that has strengthened is the brotherhood. In pregame warmups against Ole Miss, redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada was seen wearing a Haynes King shirt. The video was quickly praised by A&M fans, and many applauded the “We” over “I” persona the team possesses. Fisher said every side of the ball has supported one another.
“Even watching Spiller and Achane, two great backs who are happy [for each other], there is a true bond and team here as far as comradery and how they care for each other,” Fisher said. “There’s nothing like being on a team. I think they’re enjoying it.”
One last time at Kyle
Saturday’s Prairie View game will be the last at Kyle Field of the year, and A&M is looking to make a statement. True seniors were freshmen whenever Fisher arrived in town, and fifth-year seniors bought into Fisher’s vision. These veteran players have grown immensely under Fisher’s leadership and seen the development of A&M’s program throughout their time here. Leal said Saturday’s last home game will be sentimental for the entire team.
“It's going to be very emotional.” Leal said. “My first time in Kyle Field was crazy … to the last, it’s going to be more memorable. [We] are ready for that game and ready to have fun with it.”
