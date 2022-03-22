NFL Draft Day is approaching, and Texas A&M athletes are doing everything they can to make their dreams of making it to the NFL a reality.
On Tuesday, March 22, 11 current and six former A&M athletes, who had transferred to other schools, displayed their talents in front of scouts on 2022 Pro Day.
All 32 teams in attendance
There was a heavy NFL presence in College Station. Sixty personnel represented all 32 NFL teams and one scout represented the CFL’s Edmonton Elks. Texans head coach Lovie Smith was the only head coach in attendance along with Texans' general manager Nick Caserio, Miami Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier and Tennessee Titans’ general manager Jon Robinson. A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said the presence of personnel on Pro Day is just another reason to come play at A&M.
“That's one of the calling cards,” Fisher said. “Coming here and not only getting a degree here, an Aggie Ring … but being able to get developed to play in the league, that's one of their biggest dreams.”
Lack of speed
Some A&M participants clocked slower 40-yard dash times than expected for their position. According to Jane Slater, NFL Network reporter, junior running back Isaiah Spiller and senior defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr. recorded the fastest times of the day, 4.63 and 4.70. Junior tight end Jalen Wydermeyer recorded a 5.03 while junior defensive end DeMarvin Leal was right behind him with a 5.04. Spiller and Wydermeyer’s times clocked in slow compared to other position players in the 2022 draft.
“I didn’t prove anybody wrong,” Spiller said. “People are going to hate on me. I was proving my family right, and the people who believed in me.”
Big kicks from Small
Most remember senior kicker Seth Small for his 28-yard field goal that upset No. 1 Alabama in 2021. Now, Small is hoping to kick his way onto an NFL roster. Small launched a 60-yard and 63-yard kick through the goal post on Pro Day, surpassing his goal for the day.
“I told my agent I wanted to hit a 62[-yard field goal],” Small said. “I had the juice today and was excited about it. It’s a lot of fun to come out here.”
“Wak[ing] 'em up”
O’Neal has become known at A&M for his passion and love of the game, which he is ready to take to the NFL. During the 2021-22 season, he was the highest-graded SEC safety in man coverage per PFF, and throughout the offseason he has worked to improve his numbers. O’Neal’s performances at the NFL Combine and on Pro Day have raised his draft stock tremendously.
“I was happy about everything but, to be quite frank, I ran a 4.7 [40-yard dash] today … and I’m not happy with that at all,” O’Neal said. “I think I worked really hard. As far as my game, you go to any tape you want to go to … you tell me who had the better DB drills, … personality and effect on people. I am not disappointed about anything I did today.”
Love for A&M
After workouts were completed, each athlete had the chance to talk to the media and, similarly, they all expressed their continuous love for A&M, even the athletes in attendance who had transferred. Former A&M and current San Diego State quarterback Nick Starkel ran to slip on his Aggie Ring before answering questions, adding that he reached out to A&M coaches to throw on Pro Day and was so happy to be back in College Station, Starkel said.
“This is the greatest university,” Starkel said. “I want my kids to go here. I am very glad I made the decision to come here, and it was one of the greatest decisions I’ve made in my life. [The coaches] welcomed me with open arms. I'm really honored that they let me do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.