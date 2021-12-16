Texas A&M’s all-time great recruiting class got even stronger after 5-star wide receiver Evan Stewart signed his National Letter of Intent.
The No. 2 receiver in his class and No. 6 player overall, according to 247Sports, Stewart chose A&M over many of the largest programs across the nation including Alabama and Texas.
Stewart committed to the Aggies on Nov. 29, posting his announcement to his large social media following. The Frisco native has over 2.2 million TikTok followers, 14,000 Twitter followers and 253,000 Instagram followers. On Dec. 16, Stewart signed his NLI to officially be named an Aggie.
After decommitting from Texas in March, in late September, the 6-foot wideout opted to forego the remainder of his senior season at Liberty High School to focus on ”mentally and physically [preparing himself] for the next level.” In three seasons with the Redhawks, Stewart accumulated 2,084 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.
Stewart is the fourth 5-star recruit to sign with the Aggies, along with defensive linemen Walter Nolen and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and quarterback Conner Weigman. All four recruits are ranked in the top 20 nationally, according to 247Sports, and both Nolen and Stewart are ranked in the top 10.
Stewart strengthens an A&M recruiting class that was already the highest ranked in the nation. If A&M’s No. 1 spot holds, it would be the first school besides Georgia or Alabama to secure the top spot in over a decade.
