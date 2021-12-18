As National Signing Day approaches, the talent keeps rolling in for Texas A&M.
After his team won the Texas 6A DI State title on Saturday, Dec. 18, 5-star cornerback from North Shore High School Denver Harris announced his commitment to A&M.
I’m Stayin Home #GigEm pic.twitter.com/V1lpKJLrTX— Denver Harris (@DenvoBandz) December 18, 2021
The state champion was deciding between A&M, Texas and Alabama but ultimately chose to join the No. 1 class in the nation.
The 5-star corner is rated No. 3 at his position and is the No. 5 player in Texas, according to 247 Sports. Harris is the highest-rated defensive back the Aggies have ever signed.
His commitment launched the Aggies’ 247 Sports Composite point rating from 321.38 to 325.14, marking it as the No. 2 recruiting class of all-time, following Alabama’s 2021 class. If the Aggies land 5-star linebacker Harold Perkins or 5-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, A&M will have compiled the top class ever recruited.
Harris will make his commitment to the Aggies official on National Signing Day.
